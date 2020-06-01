Cass Co. reports first COVID-19 death, Bowie Co. confirms 13 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Cass County has confirmed its first death from COVID-19.

On Monday Cass County also reported a total 31 positive coronavirus cases with 27 recoveries.

The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has confirmed 13 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 145.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, June 1:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 145

Recoveries – 84

Deaths – 12

Ages

0-19 – 5

20-29 – 21

30-39 – 28

40-49 – 29

50-59 – 22

60-69 – 21

70-79 – 17

80+ 0 – 2

Gender

Male – 68

Female – 77

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported 19 new positive COVID-19 cases at the Barry B. Telford Unit. The total at the facility now stands at 91.

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

