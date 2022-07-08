CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Cass County has issued a burn ban that goes into effect immediately.

The order states that drought conditions in the county have increased the possibility of a wildfire occurrence.

All outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county is prohibited, with the exception of outdoor cooking using enclosed grills and pits.

The ban will be in effect for up to 90 days.

Anyone who violates the order will face a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.