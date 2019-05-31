Catholic school principal resigns after strip-club arrest on field trip

A Port Allen Catholic School Principal has resigned after he was arrested for public intoxication at a strip club in Washington D.C.

Michael Comeau was arrested at the Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, D.C. after police received a report about an intoxicated man who did not want to pay his bill.

Comeau allegedly refused to move out of the roadway after being told multiple times to do so.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge released a statement confirming the incident:

The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed today that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. The incident occurred when the students on the trip were in their hotel rooms for the evening under the supervision of other chaperones. Mr. Comeau had been principal of Holy Family School for five years and prior to that time had served in public education in the surrounding area. Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.

The 7th and 8th grade students who attend the school are currently on a field trip in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Comeau works as a part-time reserve police officer for the Brusly Police Department when he is away from the school.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.