Caught on camera: man bitten in face by snake

LAWTON, Ok. (CNN) - An Oklahoma man had a tense few minutes after a snake bit him in his face on Sunday.

The attack was caught on his friend's doorbell camera in Lawton.

When Jerel Heywood opened the screen door, a snake that was wrapped around a porch light bit him.

He had no idea if the snake was venomous or not. His friend rushed him to the hospital where doctors determined the snake was not dangerous.

However, things still did not end up well for the animal.

Heywood's friend killed the snake after the attack.