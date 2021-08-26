Caught on camera: Shreveport dog killed in coyote attack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog after it was attacked and killed by a coyote last week.

Katherine Stringer-Davis says it happened just behind the family home on Carondolet Drive in the Country Club neighborhood last Tuesday morning after she let her dogs Jaxx and Charlie out for a bathroom break.

“He did not come back. I went upstairs and got my husband and we immediately start shouting for him, and my husband knew more than likely something bad had happened to Jaxx so we rolled back our footage with our cameras, and we saw the unfortunate,” Stringer-Davis said.

“On the camera footage we saw a shadow come up behind Jaxx, a coyote, the shadow was a coyote. Soon after, he picked him up by his neck and dragged him off into the woods.”

Neighbors reached out to Davis after she shared the video on the Nextdoor app to warn residents about the coyote, only to learn that her neighbors have had similar things happen to their pets.

“I have not been the only one complaining and several neighbors in the neighborhood have been complaining about it when I posted about our Jaxx on the next door app. So many people have said the same thing has happened to them. Their cat went missing, they saw their cat attacked as well, there are packs of them. I mean we aren’t the only ones.”

According to the Humane Society, coyotes are reclusive animals who avoid human contact but sometimes come into urban areas in search of food.

“Coyotes who’ve adapted to urban and suburban environments, however, may realize there are few real threats and approach people or feel safe visiting yards even when people are present.”

When this happens, the Humane Society recommends ‘hazing,’ “a method that uses deterrents to move an animal out of an area or discourages an undesirable behavior or activity. Hazing can help maintain coyotes’ fear of humans and deter them from neighborhood spaces such as backyards and playgrounds.”

To keep them out of a yard, the Humane Society recommends keeping pets and pet food inside.

If you do encounter coyotes, all of the above methods can be used in your yard at home. First, try the “Go away coyote!” method (yell and wave your arms as you approach the coyote).

Here are some additional methods you can also use:

Squirt the coyote with your garden hose

Spray the coyote with vinegar water

Bang pots and pans together

Stringer-Davis wants to get the word out so it doesn’t happen to someone else or their pets.

“I’m very afraid that it won’t just be a dog next time, it will be someone next time.”

If you see coyotes in your area call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (225) 765-2800.