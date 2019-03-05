Caught on camera: SPD seeks wallet thief

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance photos courtesy Shreveport Police Department

SHREVEPORT, La. - On February 11, 2019, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of East Heatherstone Drive on reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim’s wallet had been stolen and that the suspect was using her credit card at a different location. Investigators have provided a photo of the alleged suspect and are asking the public’s help to get him identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.