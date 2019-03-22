Cawthorne speaks after arraignment

Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne is maintaining his innocence.

“In general, I want the citizens of Caddo Parish to know that I stand with them,” Cawthorne said. “I stand ready to still represent them.”

Cawthorne has been investigated by federal authorities for his role in a money embezzlement scheme with his sister, Belena Turner, face chargers of wire fraud and one charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for taking $500,036 from their United Citizens and Neighborhoods summer feeding program.

He denies ever doing that.

“I want the public to know our program was ran in the most responsible way and that every kid in that program was fed,” Cawthorne said. “No kid was turned around.”

The first trial date is set for August 5th.