Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with unique drive-in movie experience

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You and your family can celebrate Memorial Day weekend by enjoying a unique drive-in movie experience in Shreveport.

A local event producer, Sylvester Marshall, of the Social Circle, is offering a social distancing “Drive-in Night at the Movies” event at the State Fair of Louisiana fairgrounds.

Before COVID-19 made it to the area, Marshall and his group were preparing for Sails & Cocktails, a Sunday brunch event on the grounds of Port Au Prince restaurant. State-wide social distancing and big event mandates caused that event to be postponed and Drive-In Night at the Movies was created as a way to produce an exciting experience for the area.

A total of six movies will show on a 60-foot screen beginning Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. with live music from local group, Tipsey the Band before each showing.

Movies in order of showing are:

Friday, May 22 – “Black Panther” at 7p.m. and “Step Brothers” at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 – “Grease” at 7 p.m. and “Coming to America” at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 – “The Lion King” at 7 p.m. and “Queen and Slim” at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for each movie showing are $25 per car, non refundable and can be purchased at universe.com.

In adhering to all social distancing mandates, no one will be allowed to exit their car once parked in their designated spot. Guests will turn their car radios to a designated station to hear the live concert and movies through their speakers.

“Contact-less” and “cash-less” concessions will also be available. Treats will be purchased via Cash App and Paypal from masked and gloved attendees driving golf carts.

For more information visit Drive-In Night at the Movies event page

