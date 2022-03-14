(KTAL/KMSS) – Monday, March 14, is National Pi Day, the annual celebration that mimics the first three digits of the mathematical constant.

In case you need a refresher from your days in math class, Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi has been calculated to be over 50 trillion digits beyond its decimal point.

It’s also a day you can get delicious deals on a pie with an “e.” We’re talking about pizza pies and baked pies, which both owe their savory existence to circles!

Here are some Pi deals that you can use:

Chuck E. Cheese Pi Day deal

Chuck E. Cheese said its Spring-tastic Family Fun Pack is available for Pi Day and through April 24 for delivery or carryout. For $34.99, get two large pizzas, Unicorn Cotton Candy, a goody bag and spring activity sheet, and 250 e-tickets for your next Chuck E. Cheese visit. Located at 2515 Viking Dr.Bossier City, LA 71111.

Cicis Pi Day $3.14 adult buffet

Cicis Pizza has all-you-can-eat pizza for $3.14 on Monday. The $3.14 adult buffet offer is available for dine-in only at Cicis. Taxes and drinks are not included.

Domino’s Pi Day deal: $3 coupon for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino’s will give you a $3 “tip” to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

Marco’s Pizza Pi Day BOGO deal

Marco’s Pizza has a buy-one-get-one deal Monday. Purchase any large or x-large pizza at menu price and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. Order online or through the chain’s app with code PIDAY2022.

Whole Foods Pi Day: $3.14 off pies

Amazon Prime members get $3.14 off large cherry and apple pies at Whole Foods Market bakeries Monday. This deal is in-store only and excludes all other pie flavors, brands and sizes. While supplies last.