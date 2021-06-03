Celebrate Ochsner LSU Health Eat Fit Dine Out by supporting Shreveport restaurants

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can help Ochsner LSU Health celebrate Eat Fit Dine Out Day by grabbing lunch or dinner at restaurants around Shreveport.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will hold its 3rd Annual Eat Fit Dine Out event on Friday, June 4.

Eat Fit Dine Out helps support the Eat Fit team of dietitians in educating and empowering Louisiana residents through their health and wellness journeys.

Each year on Eat Fit Dine Out Day, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport encourages the community to celebrate our local Eat Fit partners visiting and supporting these restaurants.

In past years, restaurant partners had the opportunity to give back a portion of proceeds from Eat Fit Dine Out Day to Eat Fit’s nonprofit initiative.

This year, 100 percent of the profit will go to our Eat Fit Partners. All proceeds raised in Eat Fit restaurants will stay in the restaurant to encourage their rebuilding and growth after the hardships many faced due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Registered dietitian and Ochsner Eat Fit founder Molly Kimball said, “It’s been a difficult year for our local restaurant community, and they need our support now more than ever. We look forward to the public joining us on June 4 to not only support our partner restaurants but also Eat Fit’s mission to inspire our community to live their strongest, healthiest lives.”

In addition to dining out at Eat Fit restaurants on Friday, June 4, you can also support Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Eat Fit’s nonprofit work by making direct donations at www.EatFitDonate.com.

Donations to Ochsner Eat Fit make the following possible:

Recipe analysis

Staff education and partner support to restaurants

Free of charge Chef continuing education workshops

Eat Fit culinary certification in schools

Ochsner LSU Health Eat Fit presence in universities, schools, and local food banks

Alcohol-Free For 40 annual statewide challenge

The free Eat Fit smartphone app to locate Eat Fit restaurants, nutrition facts, shopping guides, recipes, events, and more

150+ annual community events, including cooking demos, farmers markets, and health expos.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Eat Fit works diligently alongside restaurant chefs and owners, and within the community, to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

Eat Fit also supports nutrition education for culinary teaching programs, community cooking classes, development of Eat Fit opportunities in under-served areas and nutrition-related events in schools, churches and grocery stores.

Food and nutrition play key roles in the health, vitality and productivity of our community. Eat Fit partners are essential in the fight against obesity and other chronic health conditions related to diet and nutrition. Eat Fit makes it easier for people who are trying to eat better, live better and feel better.

Participating Dine Out restaurants in the Shreveport area include Zuzul Coastal Cuisine, Don Juanz Baja Beach Tacos, Pita de’Novo, Frozen Pirogue, Ki’ Mexico, just to name a few. A full list of statewide participating restaurants is available at www.EatFitDineOut.com.