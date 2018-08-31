Local News

Celebration for Aretha Franklin in Shreveport

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 06:17 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La - In Shreveport, SPAR and the African American Celebration Incorporation held a celebration of their own for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Dozens of people came to the event.

Two of the guest speakers were one of Franklin's back up singers from the 60's Estelle Brown and Professor Derek King who is Martin Luther King Jr.'s nephew.

Winnfield Funeral Home had a guestbook at the celebration, which they will send to Aretha's family.

