Celebration of life set for owner, matriarch of Shreveport’s historic restaurant Herby K’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A celebration of life will be held this weekend for the owner and matriarch of Shreveport’s historic restaurant Herby K’s.

The event honoring Janet Bean will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at ArtSpace on 708 Texas St., according to a post on Herby K’s Facebook page.

Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Bean’s amazing life. Below you can read Bean’s full obituary:

“Janet Kaye Thrasher Bean died peacefully on June 13, 2021, at Carpenter House Hospice. She was born December 2, 1948, in Mansfield, the daughter of Maurice Stanley and Nena Ann (Fair) Thrasher.

Janet graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1966. After finishing business school, Janet began her work at Herby K’s, the iconic Louisiana restaurant, which she would later come to own. Janet never met a stranger and will be remembered for her generosity, beautiful smile, and wonderful laugh by employees and patrons alike.

Janet was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren, as well as sisters, cousins, and a multitude of friends. She loved travel, good food, live music, and dancing.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband Adrian John Bean Jr., and her daughter Angela Busi Doe(David). She is survived by her father, daughters Lesley Busi Rickman and her husband Samuel Keith of Jackson, TN, and Rachael Bean Decuers and her husband Larry of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Samuel Bratton Rickman II, William Jackson Rickman, Madeline Michelle Doe, and John Wiley Decuers; three sisters, Sandy Thrasher Ourso and husband Lynwood of Baton Rouge, Kathy Thrasher, and Traci Thrasher; and one niece, Caroline Ourso of New York City.

Janet’s family would express special thanks to the wonderful nurses of Willis Knighton North as well as her long-time physician, Dr. Edwin Byrd Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence House of North Louisiana.