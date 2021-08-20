Census 2020 data shows Bossier is the only NWLA parish to grow significantly since 2010

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New census data shows Bossier was the only parish in Northwest Louisiana to significantly grow in population since the last census ten years ago.

According to Census 2020 data released Thursday, the population in Bossier Parish has grown by or 10.1 percent since 2010, from 116,979 to 128,746. That’s an increase of 11,767 residents.

De Soto Parish grew in population by just 151 people or 0.6 percent. Every other parish in Northwest Louisiana lost residents. Caddo Parish lost the most, shrinking in population by 17,121 people (6.7 percent) since 2010.

Claiborne Parish lost the most by percentage, shrinking by more than 17 percent from 17,195 in 2010 to 14,170 in 2020 (-3,025 population).

Red River Parish, already the smallest by the total population in the region, lost 16 percent of its population is going from 9,091 in 2010 to 7,620 in 2020.