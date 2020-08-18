Centenary College raises over $5M to support students, campus improvements

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Centenary College has received over $5 million in donations to help support its students, faculty and make campus improvements.

The College recently closed a successful fiscal year which included over $2.8 million in endowed gifts and over $300,000 in gifts dedicated to capital projects.

Centenary President Dr. Christopher L. Holoman said, “I continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of our alumni, Board of Trustees, and friends in the Shreveport-Bossier community. The ongoing investment in the life of the College and in our students, professors, and programs helps to advance the historic mission of Centenary in providing a superior liberal arts education to generations of students.”

Centenary continued its participation in two important online giving efforts, the nationwide Giving Tuesday in early December, which raised over $140,000 for the College, and Give for Good, sponsored by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, in May.

Centenary was also gifted over $115,000 by the Women’s Endowment Quorum for upgrades to the Hargrove Amphitheater and $300,000 by a friend of the College to support a new driveway entrance to the Hurley School of Music.

Additionally, Centenary received over $80,000 in support for the COVID-19 Response Fund for expenses related to new tech for remote learning, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of facilities, student and faculty support, and other mitigation costs.

Vice President for Development Fred Landry said, “I am so very thankful for the amazing support we receive from our alumni and friends. We managed a difficult year, by any standard, which would not have been possible without the generosity of so many who care so much for Centenary. Good things are happening at the College with more on the horizon as we look forward and begin planning to celebrate our upcoming bicentennial in 2025.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.