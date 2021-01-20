Centenary to hold expert panel on COVID-19 vaccines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you have questions about the coronavirus vaccine a panel of local health experts will be available next week to address your concerns.

Centenary College will hold a virtual event, “COVID-19 Vaccine Myths and Facts: A Q&A with Experts,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. A registration link is available at centenary.edu/vaccinepanel.

Panelists will include:

Dr. Christopher Holoman – Centenary College president

Dr. Rebecca Murphy – Associate Professor of Biology at Centenary

Dr. Joseph Bocchini – Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist with Willis Knighton Medical Center

Dr. Patrick Massey – Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Specialist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport