Centenary to hold expert panel on COVID-19 vaccines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you have questions about the coronavirus vaccine a panel of local health experts will be available next week to address your concerns.
Centenary College will hold a virtual event, “COVID-19 Vaccine Myths and Facts: A Q&A with Experts,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. A registration link is available at centenary.edu/vaccinepanel.
Panelists will include:
- Dr. Christopher Holoman – Centenary College president
- Dr. Rebecca Murphy – Associate Professor of Biology at Centenary
- Dr. Joseph Bocchini – Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist with Willis Knighton Medical Center
- Dr. Patrick Massey – Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Specialist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.