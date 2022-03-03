SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Representatives from CenterPoint Energy and Barksdale Airforce Base visited Elm Grove Middle School Wednesday to help five Bossier schools improve their STEM programs.

The Houston-based company presented a check for $14,000 to STARBASE. This grant will go towards purchasing TETRIX robots to be placed in five Bossier parish schools.

STARBASE has been on Barksdale Airforce Base since 1999. The program teaches science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in 60+ locations throughout the United States. Bossier Parish joined in 2012, exposing students to a rigorous curriculum and cutting-edge technology.

Every fifth-grader in Bossier Parrish goes through the STARBASE program. Elm Grove middle school is one of the schools that exemplify why grants of this nature are essential. 7th and 8th graders teams modeled, built, and programed TETRIX robots to accomplish a task designed around CenterPoint Energy laying natural gas pipe, assisting with fixing electrical lines after a hurricane, and other challenges.

Center Point Energy District Director Eric Barkley said, “STARBASE is just outstanding because it’s producing future leaders, future innovators that will do great things in our community in the future.”