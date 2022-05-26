SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a residence in the Highland neighborhood late Thursday night.

Crews responded to the scene on Wheeless Ave. just after 10:30 p.m. to find flames coming from the abandoned garage apartment. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but the structure suffered extensive damage.

Neighbors say the apartment has been used by the homeless off and on for the last eight years. Officials say no one was injured during the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.