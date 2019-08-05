Century Link to hold Monday job fair for openings in several departments

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Century Link Center is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m. Monday at 2000 Century Link Drive in Bossier City, La.

Applicants should enter through the main entrance, dress to impress, and bring resumes, according to a news release announcing the fair.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available in several departments. Those positions include the following:

Vault Clerks

Security Staff

Guest Services Staff

Bar Backs, Bartenders, Cashiers, Servers

Food Service/Prep Staff

Suite Attendants

Operations Staff

Marketing Coordinator

Sales Coordinator

Director of Food & Beverage, full time

Staff Accountant, full time

Guest Services Coordinator, full time

Event Coordinator, full time

