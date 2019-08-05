Century Link to hold Monday job fair for openings in several departments

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Century Link Center is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m. Monday at 2000 Century Link Drive in Bossier City, La.
Applicants should enter through the main entrance, dress to impress, and bring resumes, according to a news release announcing the fair.
Both part-time and full-time positions are available in several departments. Those positions include the following:
- Vault Clerks
- Security Staff
- Guest Services Staff
- Bar Backs, Bartenders, Cashiers, Servers
- Food Service/Prep Staff
- Suite Attendants
- Operations Staff
- Marketing Coordinator
- Sales Coordinator
- Director of Food & Beverage, full time
- Staff Accountant, full time
- Guest Services Coordinator, full time
- Event Coordinator, full time
