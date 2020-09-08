CenturyLink Center basketball court gets new patriotic artwork

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ASM Global announced Tuesday that the basketball court at the CenturyLink Center Arena in Bossier City is being refurbished with a new patriotic look.

According to the CenturyLink Center, the basketball floor artwork was created by Mike McSwain, Principal of Mike McSwain Architect, LLC, and features Barksdale’s 52-Bombers, along with stars and stripes, and our nation’s emblem, a bald eagle.

“It was time to refurbish our basketball floor after years of use,” said Rebecca Bonnevier, ASM Global General Manager of CenturyLink Center.

“We are steadily and carefully planning for our future events, and needed to replace worn boards, add a sleek shine, and update the look of it.”

The theme, which also complements McSwain’s artwork featured on Bossier City water towers, pays homage to our military, especially to those that have and still do serve Barksdale Airforce Base.

“B-52’s were similarly used in the rebranding of our arena concessions stands in recent years,” says Bonnevier.

“We are proud to carry the theme through to our basketball floor so that our military can be celebrated by all who attend our basketball events as well as watch them on local and national television.”

The arena says the overall cost of the basketball court refurbishment is under $50,000 and is one of many enhancements the City of Bossier City is doing to keep the arena competitive for future events.

Planning for the future, Bonnevier says, “Our ASM Global team is steadily working to provide new, safe and enjoyable events to be experienced by residents and visitors of Bossier City.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.