Ceremonies May 8 for Centenary’s 2021 and 2020 graduates

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana college has announced plans to hold spring graduation ceremonies on May 8 for the class of 2021 — and for the class of 2020.

Centenary College in Shreveport said in a news release that the 2021 class will be recognized at a morning ceremony. An afternoon ceremony is set for those whose May 2020 ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commencement speaker for both ceremonies will be Dr. Diya Surie. She is a 2006 Centenary graduate who went on to earn a medical degree at Louisiana Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She is a medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infections.

