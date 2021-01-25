CFD battles late-night house fire in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Firefighters are investigating a house fire that happened late Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the garage of a home on Chanticleer Drive and Keith Road in Keithville. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to the attic of the home and through the roof. Heavy fire could also be seen coming from the garage.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.