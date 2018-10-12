Challenge to federal prison sentencing law argued before Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court this week heard another challenge to a decades old federal that applies tough prison sentences for certain repeat offenders.

The court already invalidated part of the law over concerns that it’s too vague.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton says he has a solution. Instead of basing the law on specific crimes like burglary or arson, Cotton wants the law’s triggers to include any crime with at least a ten year max sentence.

Defense attorneys worry the change could punish relatively low level offenders with long sentences and tie the hands of judges.