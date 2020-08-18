Chamber of Commerce in Natchitoches creates local job postings site

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce says they have created a local job postings site.

According to the chamber of commerce, the website currently has over 75 jobs listed, from 10 different employers, in several different industries. Those looking for a job can search the available positions by keyword, category, or employer. By clicking on an active posted position, a job seeker can see each of the active listings for that particular employer, the qualifications for the job, and how to apply for the job.

“We’ve already received great feedback from our members about this,” said Laura Lyles, Chamber President.

“We’re excited to be able to provide this much-needed resource to connect employers with potential employees.”

The ability to post a job to NatchitochesJobs.com is a benefit of Chamber membership. To learn more about the Chamber, and how your business can benefit from membership, contact Laura Lyles at laura.lyles@natchitocheschamber.com or visit NatchitochesChamber.com/JoinTheChamber.

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce says it is dedicated to making the Natchitoches area a thriving business community by promoting commerce, strengthening people, and improving lives.

