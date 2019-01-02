Chamber of commerce seeks input from members

TEXARKANA, USA - State lawmakers in Texas and Arkansas plan to gather in session this month. Now, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is asking for input from its members on governmental affairs.

Chamber President Mike Malone said common issues affect both sides of the state line, such as transportation, education and workforce needs. He encourages members to fill out the chamber's survey, so they can focus on details.

Malone said, "We worry about taxation, planning and zoning issues of course, for both sides of the state line. So, there's a lot of commonalities. We may be a border city but we're one city into itself."

Chamber members should have received a survey via email. Trips are planned for members to visit Little Rock and Austin in February.