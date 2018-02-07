Changes possible at two Caddo schools

Major changes could be headed to two Shreveport schools.

The Caddo Parish School Board is considering turning Huntington high school back into a 9th through 12th grade campus.

According to school board member Dottie Bell, the board voted five years ago to add the 7th and 8th grades, to increase enrollment at Huntington.

The board could also approve adding 7th and 8th graders at Turner Elementary.

The board is expect to vote on the changes at next week’s meeting. If approved it will go into effect next school year.





