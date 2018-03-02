Charges downgraded on one suspect in Anderson Island murder

The first degree murder charges against the man accused in the brutal stabbing of an elderly Anderson Island woman last fall were downgraded to second degree murder last week.

Roy Narcisse, 25, and his girlfriend Kiana Williams, were charged in the Sept., 26, 2017 death of 82-year-old Kathleen Cates.

Williams was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge on Nov. 29, and Narcisse waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty on his first degree murder charge. In his initial jail clearance appearance in October, he told Judge Ramona Emanuel he could not afford a lawyer.

She appointed the Louisiana Public Defender Board, who said they didn’t want to assign the case, as Caddo District Attorney James Stewart told The (Shreveport) Times the death penalty was a possibility.

That comment – which is a comment that could be made by any district attorney about any first degree murder ever charged – gave the Louisiana Public Defender’s Office what they thought was a reason to call in the Capital Appeals Project lawyers, who only defend death penalty cases, to defend Narcisse.

The Project’s executive director, Christopher Murell, came to Shreveport and enrolled on a “limited scope of representation” until a decision was made on whether Stewart’s office would seek the death penalty.

Then, when the district attorney’s office amended Narcisse’s first degree indictment to second-degree indictment, thus taking the death penalty off the table, the case went back to the local public defender’s office.

Emanuel appointed Shreveport attorney Larrion Hillman to represent Narcisse on Feb. 22, and The Capital Appeals Project filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

Stewart explained his decision by saying, “Only one defendant was indicted for first degree murder and no notice to seek the death penalty was every filed. We met with the family of the victim and they are in accord with (the) decision as being the best way to expedite the case and get the closure they desire.”

Narcisse will be back in court April 5 for arguments and hearings, and Williams’ next court appearance is on Judge Emanuel’s March 28 docket.