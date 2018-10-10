Charges mount against shots fired suspect

A man accused of firing shots outside of a Shreveport home last weekend now faces additional charges.

On Saturday 32-year-old Calvin Underwood allegedly fired shots in the 3000 block of Syphon St.

When police arrived they searched Underwood’s home and found marijuana and an extended handgun magazine hidden inside the kitchen oven.

Officers believed that the weapon used in the incident was inside a vehicle parked in front of the home but were not able to access the vehicle at that time.

Police later contacted Violent Crimes Bureau and detectives seized the vehicle and procured a search warrant.

Underwood was arrested and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail with Illegal Use of a weapon and Possession of Schedule 1.

Investigators later executed the search warrant and located the gun believed to be used in the crime inside the vehicle.

Underwood has now been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Shreveport Police have arrested Underwood multiple times for Domestic Abuse Battery, property crimes offenses, and drug related offenses. He is currently being held at Caddo Correctional Center.

Meanwhile, investigators later learned that 32-year-old Winters Underwood allegedly hid the keys to the vehicle to prevent officers from searching the car and recovering the weapon used in the crime. She was arrested and charged with one count of Obstruction of Justice.