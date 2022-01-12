Charges not expected in fatal S. Shreveport crash that killed pedestrian

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say charges are not expected for the driver in the fatal crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in south Shreveport.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the 3400 block of W. Bert Kouns Ind Loop around 12:30 p.m. about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Police found the pedestrian who was hit had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where they later died.

Police say the driver who hit the pedestrian pulled over to the shoulder and waited for officers to arrive. No arrest was made and the coroner will release the name of the person killed at a later date.