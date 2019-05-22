Charges upgraded against driver in Natchitoches crash that killed toddler

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Charges have been upgraded against the driver police say was responsible for a multi-car crash that left a toddler critically injured.

According to the Natchitoches police, the 3-year-old child succumbed to her injuries Tuesday evening.

Brandy Wiley, 38, was charged with negligent injuring, reckless operation, improper lane use and disobeying a red light. Now, police say she is charged with negligent homicide.

She is currently being held without bond at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The crash happened at Keyser Ave. and E. 5th St. just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. Several vehicles that were in the intersection and parked nearby were hit.

Also injured were a 29-year-old Brittany Payne, a 16-year-old, and 60-year-old Ellen Walker, all of Natchez.



