Charitable organization raffles off $300,000 home to fund scholarships for students in Shreveport-Bossier

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new local charitable organization is raffling off a $300,000 home to raise money for students in Shreveport-Bossier who need financial help to continue their education.

Alabi Stewart is the founder of Stewart’s Homes for Education, a charitable scholarship dedicated to offsetting tuition costs for students. Stewart said he believes in the mission so much that he has raffled his own 5 bedrooms, three-bathroom home in the Dogwood South community in Haughton.

He said the money raised in the raffle will fund scholarships for students who are interested in continuing their education after high school and even as adults. Students can click here to fill out an application.

Stewart presented his plan to the Shreveport City Council on Tuesday. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and councilman John Nickelson thanked him for his kind gesture and desire to help fund education.

“We had to start somewhere. We had a great idea and had a plan. We knew what we’re trying to do and we felt that the house was a good foundation. It was a good platform and it was attractive enough to be able to raise the funds so we can allocate towards the foundation,” Stewart said.

The foundation is raffling off tickets for $100 through the end of May. Anyone who purchases a ticket will receive ten times the entries. Ticket buyers can purchase as many tickets as they want. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

To qualify, students must have a 2.5 GPA, be a high school or adult education graduate, and must choose an educational institution in the Shreveport-Bossier area, which can include vocational courses.

“To build a community it’s best that we have them use financial institutions here in the Shreveport Bossier area, that way they can add to the workforce, and like I said it can add to the social and economic growth of the Shreveport Bossier area,” Stewart said.

He says his own experience growing up in Lake Providence, Louisiana taught him how important an education is and he wants to help others achieve what he has sooner.

“I’ve seen what a lack of education can do, even when it comes to myself and how hard it was for me to get to where I’m at today. everybody’s story is not the same as mine and I want to make sure that we can give people every opportunity in the world so maybe they don’t have to have my story.”

The winner of the home must pay the property tax, which are estimated at about $8,000. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 31, 2021.