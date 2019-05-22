Chief asking for Minden officers to resign after racist posts surface

MINDEN, La (KTAL/KMSS) Chief Steve Cropper is asking for two Minden police officers to resign after racist posts surface from Facebook.

Herbert Taylor III represents District A on Minden’s city council. Sunday, Facebook posts from 2012 were sent to Taylor on Facebook messenger.

Taylor says the two brothers use the “n” word to describe African Americans, along with other racist slurs and derogatory racial stereotypes. On Monday morning he emailed the posts to the mayor, police chief and the other members of city council.

Wednesday Chief Cropper sent both of the officers letters asking for their resignation. He says one of them received the letter and the other is out of town.

The Police Chief told us he wanted to do what’s best for the police department and the community.

Cropper says, “It’s a terrible situation and the worst three days I’ve spent in law enforcement. I’ve taken pride in trying to do what’s right for the City of Minden and this is the only option I could come up with.”

