SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chief Deputy of the Shreveport City Marshal’s office will assume the interim Marshal position until a special election can be held to replace the late Marshal Charlie Caldwell, who drowned off the Gulf Coast of Florida last week in an apparent boating accident.

Chief Deputy James Jefferson was sworn in Monday morning as interim Marshal.

According to the Shreveport Marshal’s Office, Marshal Jefferson plans on having a press conference at a later date giving his official statement and updating everyone on the services for Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, a special election will have to be called by Wednesday, July 22, in time to hold the special election for the Shreveport City Marshal in the fall election. Otherwise, the next election opportunity will not be until the spring of 2023.