Child injured in late afternoon collision with SFD medical unit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A child was injured and taken to the hospital late this afternoon when the Toyota Rav-4 it was riding in collided with a Shreveport Fire Department Medical Unit.

At 2:35 p.m. Monday, the SFD first responders were driving a medical unit southbound on Gilbert on their way to respond to a call at the Circle K on Kings Highway and Gilbert, when they collided with, and flipped, the Rav 4, which was driving westbound on Olive.

A Buick driving eastbound on Olive saw the collision and tried to avoid the flipped Rav-4, but was unable to do so and sustained minor damage.

No injuries were reported other than the child’s, and neither the extent of those injuries nor the child’s age was disclosed, though SFD officials said the child was restrained.

In the aftermath of the crash, the SFD EMT’s were sent for drug testing, which is standard department policy when an accident occurs.

The Shreveport Police’s Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the accident.