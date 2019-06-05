Child killed in Texarkana house fire

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a faulty plug sparked a house fire in Texarkana, killing a small child.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3000 block of Meadows Dr. Wednesday morning and was reported by the woman that escaped the home as well as passersby who saw the flames.

Texarkana Texas Fire Chief Eric Schlotter says the call came in around 11:19 a.m. There were six kids inside the home, along with one adult. All escaped unharmed, except for one preschool-age boy.

A neighbor told NBC 6 News that he saw the adult come out of the home with some of the children, pleading for help to get another child still inside. He said he tried to go into the burning house to get the 22-month-old, but was overcome by smoke.

The fire marshal says investigators determined the blaze was caused by a bad plug on a fan in the room where the child’s crib was located. Officials say the child was the only one in the room at the time of the fire, which caused damage to the back of the house.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the boy’s exact cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

