Child struck by pickup truck in N. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a child was struck by a pickup truck on Saturday evening.

According to Shreveport Police spokeswoman, around 7:00 p.m. a 7-year-old child was in the parking lot of Shell Gas Station on N. Market street when she attempted to cross the highway to get to her caretakers and was struck by an oncoming Dodge pick up truck.

The girl was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where she died one-hour later.

SPD is on the scene investigating.

