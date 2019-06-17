Child wields a machete to fight off an intruder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRAL)

A home invasion suspect is on the loose after authorities said an 11-year-old boy fought him off with a machete.

North Carolina authorities said Jataveon DaShawn hall broke into the home though a window, and used a pellet gun to force the 11-year-old into a closet. But the boy was able to get out, grab a machete, and strike Hall in the back of the head. Hall fled when he realized he was bleeding. Police caught up him at a nearby hospital, but later nurses found his bed empty.

U.S. Marshals are now searching for Hall.