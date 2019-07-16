Children invited to ‘Moonhack’ event in honor of Apollo 11 moon landing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local library is inviting kids and teens to code their way to the moon.

Shreve Memorial Library is looking for participants for their annual “Moonhack” event. On Saturday, July 20, kids from around the world will join together to build a space-themed game and code their way to the moon. The event is in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

During Moonhack, children will be able to visit Shreve Memorial Library branches to learn to code using Scratch or Python coding tools. Step-by-step instructions will be provided to help children learn about coding and create their very own space game. The program is open to children of all coding skill levels, and staff will be on hand to assist.

Moonhack programs will be held at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches on Saturday, July 20. Each program is free, open to the public, and registration is not required. Moonhack is for children age 8 and older.

Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Main Branch, 424 Texas Street, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

In addition, children will be able to visit the Means Branch, located at 7016 E. Magnolia Lane in Ida, Wednesday, July 17 from 12:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.; The North Caddo Branch on Thursday, July 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and the Mooringsport Branch, located at 603 Latimer Street in Mooringsport, on Wednesday, July 31 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to participate in Moonhack coding programs.

Each year, Moonhack celebrates the incredible achievement of the moon landing for humanity and science by getting as many kids together to write code alongside a space theme. The annual event is through Code Austrailia which encourages kids to learn to code. In 2018, 35,000 children from around the world participated in Moonhack, breaking a world record for the number of kids coding at the same time. Moonhack 2019’s goal is to have as many as 40,000 kids worldwide code on July 20 to set yet another world record.

For more information on Moonhack 2019, visit moonhack.com, and for more information on Shreve Memorial Library programs, visit www.shreve-lib.org.

