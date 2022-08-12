KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chimp Haven has completed a $20 million expansion they say allows them to accommodate for 100 more chimpanzees at what is already the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary.

The five-year Welcome Them Home campaign included the new Annenberg Pavilion, which includes a prep kitchen and food storage for caregivers, specified areas for veterinary staff, 15,000-square-foot open-air corrals, and three new multi-acre forest-designed habitats.

Chimp Haven president and CEO Rana Smith says the chimps are already enjoying the extra space.

“Watching them explore their new homes, meet new friends and enjoy the freedom of sanctuary is tremendously rewarding. We are grateful to all our supporters who helped make this a reality.”

Climate controlled habitat for Chimp Haven chimpanzees (Courtesy: Chimp Haven)

New Annenberg Pavilion (Courtesy: Chimp Haven)

New Multi-acre lush forest habitat (Courtesy: Chimp Haven)

Chimp haven provides all retired biomedical research chimpanzees added space to live out the rest of their lives (Courtesy: Chimp Haven)

The new pavilion allows visitors to see retired biomedical research chimpanzees roaming their lush new home, where more than 300 chimps are living out their lives.

Chimp Haven says two chimpanzees from federal research facilities arrived at the sanctuary earlier this year and the Keithville sanctuary will welcome 10 more from the Wildlife Waystation in Los Angeles as part of an urgent rescue effort in 2022. The Waystation closed unexpectedly in 2019, and the 10 chimps are among the last of more than 480 animals in need of rehoming.

Chimp Haven says the expansion was made possible all thanks to the Annenberg Foundation.

Take virtual tour of the expanded Chimp Haven facility here.