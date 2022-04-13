KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chimp Haven will open to guests for two days – one in April and one in May – for special chimp chat events at the 200-acre forested sanctuary.

The forested home to over 300 chimpanzees is allowing visitors the rare opportunity to observe the lush habitat where the chimps live, play, explore and have the freedom to make choices.

Groups of 25 will get behind-the-scenes access to chimpanzees and staff that visitors would not usually get during other group events such as Discovery Days.

“With pandemic precautions having required Chimp Haven to cut back on visitors over the past two years, we are thrilled to be able to invite guests into the sanctuary this spring to witness the chimpanzees living their best lives,” Chimp Haven President and CEO Rana Smith said. “Visiting Chimp Haven is truly a one-of-a-kind experience, and the staff always enjoys sharing that with guests.”

Chimp Haven will require strict COVID-19 protocols for attendees to ensure the safety of visitors and chimps. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours prior to the event will also be required.

Tickets are $75 per person age 10-years-old and older and can be purchased here.

Chimp Chat dates:

Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. – noon

Saturday, April 16, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. – noon

Saturday, May 14, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chimp Haven also offers virtual tours for anyone unable to travel to the sanctuary. For more information about the virtual tour click here.