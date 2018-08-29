Choice Neighborhood Program one step closer

Shreveport, La. - Shreveport City Council discusses grants for new businesses and housing.

The biggest issue discussed during Tuesday's meeting regards moving forward with 24-million dollar grant to help Allendale and other low income neighborhoods.

The Choice Neighborhood Initiative is one step closer to building housing projects and creating jobs in Allendale, Ledbetter Heights and other areas in west Shreveport.

During the meeting, Mayor Ollie Tyler accepted the 24-million dollar grant from the US Department of Urban Housing and Development.

The City Council chairman said a ribbon cutting will take place next month.

"That neighborhood needs to be revitalized so much. They need that uplift in that area," said Jerry Bowman, Shreveport City Council chairman District G.

In other business, the council waived fees for the Fuller Housing Center's ongoing plans to build 100 new homes in Shreveport for people living at or below the poverty level.

"It will be sustainable for affordable living," Bowman said.

A rezoning is coming to West 70th Street as the business Pipes You Pull It looks to expand. Despite a nearby church voicing their concerns.

"The Pipes You Pull It that I've seen, the car lots and car sales they've had, have been kept up nice. No property standard violations. They hadn't had any break-ins or anything like that. The church had a concern because of some of the other surrounding car lots that are in the area and we'll address those also," Bowman said.

With new development in the works, old ones will come down. The former American College building on Cotton Street will be demolished so it can be filled it with a new business.

"To have someone who wants to come in and to try and revitalize that building is great and it will be good for downtown Shreveport," Bowman said.

Councilman Bowman said the Choice Neighborhood Program will break ground in the next four to six months.