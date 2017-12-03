Christmas arrives early in Caddo

Christmas is a different feeling for many people.

“Christmas is family. It’s Christ. It’s peace on Earth,” said Debby Valentine, who had a booth for Treats and Treasures. “When you give to others, it brings peace to you.”

Giving is a common thread for those at the Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival in Oil City. Just the spirit in the air is enough to get people in the spirit, even before December.

“I love the feeling with Christmas,” said Amber Lewis with Granny Belle’s. “I’ll be the one in July listening to Christmas music when I’m baking something.”

The holidays are a time to spend with family, no matter how close.

“People think family is just DNA,” said Latonya Williams. “To me, family is friends and people I hang around with.”