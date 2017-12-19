Christmas Extravaganza takes over Legacy Elementary

The holiday spirit filled the air as families gathered for the 2017 Christmas Extravaganza at Legacy

Elementary in Bossier City.

Parents and grandparents got quite a treat Friday afternoon watching the second graders put on a show to remember.

Students were dressed up like reindeer, snowmen and some even wore their Christmas pajamas.

The second graders sang several popular holiday songs including ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’,’Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman.’

After the performance students went back to the classrooms for their Christmas parties.