Christmas holiday shifts trash pickup in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Christmas holiday is shifting trash pickup this week in Bossier City.
Trash collection on Friday, December 25, 2020, will be suspended.
Trash pick-up for Friday’s route will run on Saturday, December 26, 2020. The trash collection route for Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020, will run as scheduled.
City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Thursday, December 24th, and Friday, December 25th, in observance of Christmas.
