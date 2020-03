Tickets are now on sale for this year’s ‘Christmas in the Sky‘.

The theme is ‘Broadway. ‘Christmas in the Sky‘ serves as a fundraiser for Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

The gala is set for Saturday, December 8 at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets are $300 per person and for ages 21 and up only.

You can buy tickets by clicking here, or calling (318) 673-6500 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.