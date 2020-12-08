Help Ring the Bell during the Salvation Army 6 Hours of Caring

Christmas, New Year’s alter Shreveport trash collection schedule

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trash_fee_rejected_0_20190214002145

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you live in Shreveport your trash may be picked up on a different day due to upcoming holidays.

On Tuesday the City of Shreveport Public Works Department released a revised schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s.

Due to the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 25, there will be some changes to the garbage collection schedule:

  • Monday, Dec. 21 – No change in garbage collections.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 22 – No change in garbage collections.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Thursday’s garbage will be collected.
  • Thursday, Dec. 24 – Friday’s garbage will be collected.
  • Friday, Dec. 25 HOLIDAY – No garbage will be collected.

Due to the New Year’s holiday on Friday, Jan. 1, there will be some changes to the
garbage collection schedule:

  • Monday, Dec. 28 – No change in garbage collections.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 29 – No change in garbage collections.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 30 – Thursday’s garbage will be collected.
  • Thursday, Dec. 31 – Friday’s garbage will be collected.
  • Friday, Jan. 1 HOLIDAY – No garbage will be collected.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

No bulk collections will be scheduled for the week of Christmas or New Year’s. All heavy items called in will be scheduled for a future collection day. If you need additional information or would like to request a heavy item pick up, please call the Solid Waste Office at (318) 673-6300.

The Woolworth Rd. Regional Solid Waste Facility will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. For more information about this facility, you may call (318) 925-3500.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss