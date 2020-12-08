Christmas, New Year’s alter Shreveport trash collection schedule

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you live in Shreveport your trash may be picked up on a different day due to upcoming holidays.

On Tuesday the City of Shreveport Public Works Department released a revised schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s.

Due to the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 25, there will be some changes to the garbage collection schedule:

Monday, Dec. 21 – No change in garbage collections.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – No change in garbage collections.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Thursday’s garbage will be collected.

Thursday, Dec. 24 – Friday’s garbage will be collected.

Friday, Dec. 25 HOLIDAY – No garbage will be collected.

Due to the New Year’s holiday on Friday, Jan. 1, there will be some changes to the

garbage collection schedule:

Monday, Dec. 28 – No change in garbage collections.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – No change in garbage collections.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – Thursday’s garbage will be collected.

Thursday, Dec. 31 – Friday’s garbage will be collected.

Friday, Jan. 1 HOLIDAY – No garbage will be collected.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

No bulk collections will be scheduled for the week of Christmas or New Year’s. All heavy items called in will be scheduled for a future collection day. If you need additional information or would like to request a heavy item pick up, please call the Solid Waste Office at (318) 673-6300.

The Woolworth Rd. Regional Solid Waste Facility will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. For more information about this facility, you may call (318) 925-3500.