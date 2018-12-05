Christmas tour brings hot cocoa and holiday music to ArkLaTex

You will get a nice cup of hot cocoa and Christmas cheer if you visit Bossier City this week.

“The True Meaning of Christmas Tour,” is bringing its signature gift-wrapped truck to the Louisiana Boardwalk between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.

Festivities will take place outside near the fountain and parking garage entrance.

You are invited to pick up a free hot chocolate, capture memories at an interactive photo booth and enjoy holiday music.

A craft station will be on site for decorating greeting cards that will be gifted to those in the care of Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home.

You are also invited to share prayer requests, engage in conversations about the reason behind the season and to join congregations in their community for Christmas services and events.

Chief executive of United Methodist Communications Dan Krause said, “We want to help people remember that celebrating Christmas is not about to-do lists and shopping.”

In fact, research shows that commercialization and gift purchasing are what people like least about Christmas, while spending time with family and friends and religious reflection/church are favorite activities.

Shreveport District Superintendent and Missional Strategist Rev. Dr. Wybra Price, II said, “In this season of gift giving and receiving, we want to help folks remember the true meaning behind why we do what we do—lights, glitter, garland, etc.”

Price added, “Jesus Christ came to save, forgive and meet us just where we are. Local United Methodist churches are ready to meet the loved, forgiven people of this world.”

“The True Meaning of Christmas tour”, which is sponsored by the United Methodist Church, will run through Dec. 17.

Bossier City serves as one of 11 cities on the 23 day nationwide tour.

Follow the tour online at UnwrapChristmas.org and #UnwrapChristmas.