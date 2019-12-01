Christmas tree lighting welcomes holiday season to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The countdown to Christmas is officially underway in the ArkLaTex.

The young and young at heart played a part in the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets. Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker joined Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus to flip the switch on the festive decor.

“It’s just a great feeling for our community,” said Walker.

The lighting was a part of the annual Rockets Over the Red event that takes place on both sides of the Red River. Shreveport held a similar Christmas tree lighting. Fireworks capped off the festivities.

“It’s awesome to gather around kind of the hearth of our community, which is the Red River,” said Aly Velasquez with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

The event is a way for the entire Shreveport-Bossier community to welcome the most wonderful time of the year.

“They get to hang out and walk around and then they get to watch fireworks and different things,” said Kristopher Smith, 14.

The event takes place each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

