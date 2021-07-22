CHRISTUS Coushatta receives 180K of funding to help with COVID-19

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Earlier this month, the Biden administration sent Louisiana over $10,000,000 to assist with COVID-19 testing and mitigation. The Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program will giving forty rural hospitals in the state funding including CHRISTUS Coushatta. The hospital is receiving around $180,000. “The ability to purchase new testing for COVID will allow us to provide results faster to our patients,” said Administrator Brandon Hillman.

Currently, the hospital turnaround for COVID testing is between 24-36 hours. The new technology would allow for results to come in less than an hour.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 23% of Red River Parish residents are fully vaccinated. The parish ranks last in Northwest Louisiana. CHRISTUS Coushatta Administrator Brandon Hillman says they are having a hard time getting enough folks to get the shot. “We don’t have enough people coming in open up the vaccine. You need at least a list of five to six people,” said Hillman.

“In Red River Parish, you are going to find a fairly high percentage of people who has some distrust in the government,” says Coushatta resident Jo Ann Cox.

Cox is fully vaccinated and she encourages others across the city and parish to do the same.