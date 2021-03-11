CHRISTUS Health teams up with David Raines CHC to offer drive-thru vaccine clinic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is teaming up with David Raines Community Health Centers to offer a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Bossier City.

The drive-thru clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, March 12 at Pierre Bossier Mall on 2950 East Texas St.

“Being able to partner with David Raines Community Health Centers on such a monumental task

is vital in vaccinating the most vulnerable in our community,” Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer Steen Trawick, M.D., said in a statement on Thursday.

Dr. Trawick added, “Our goal with each vaccine clinic is to increase access and decrease fear surrounding the vaccine.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded the Covid-19 vaccination eligibility group on Tuesday to include persons over 18 years of age for the Modern Vaccine with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes Covid-19.”

These new conditions include:

• Moderate to severe asthma

• Cerebrovascular disease

• Cystic fibrosis

• Hypertension or high blood pressure

• Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies,

HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

• Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

• Liver disease

• Overweight

• Pulmonary fibrosis

• Thalassemia

• Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Those with the following conditions are also eligible:

Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD

• Down Syndrome

• Heart conditions

• Hypertension

• Obesity

• Sickle Cell disease

• Smoking

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

The expansion also includes anyone who works in a congregate living facility such as a shelter,

jail, or group home. Vaccines are still available to those 65 years and older, teachers, healthcare workers, law enforcement, and other first responders.

“David Raines Community Health Centers is committed to the well-being of our community.

Vaccination appointments are currently open to all adults who are eligible. We will continue to

provide access to vaccines as they become available.” Chief Executive Officer for David Raines Community Health Centers Willie C. White III said.

Pre-registration is required, you can register online or by calling (318) 227-3354.