CHRISTUS St. Michael-Atlanta encourages rural areas to get vaccinated

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Over 70 people received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in East Texas Tuesday morning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 29 percent of the Texas population has received at least one dose of a covid 19 vaccine.

“We’re very excited about being able to offer more of the covid vaccine to the citizens of Cass County and surrounding areas,” said Christus Atlanta Administrator, Brett Kinman.

“We’ve now rolled out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is the one-dose vaccine and we are glad to be able to provide that to individuals 18 years and older,” said Kinman.

Christus Atlanta hospital officials say the number of young adults ages 18-20 registered for the vaccine is low compared to their older counterparts.

“I’m encouraging as many people as possible to strongly consider getting the vaccine it is something that is going to help us get past this pandemic,” said Kinman.

Hospitalizations have been continuing to decline in the state. Johns Hopkins reports that almost 49,000 people in Texas have died from covid-19 — the third-highest death count in the U.S.

“If you have questions and concerns there is a lot of information out there for you to look at or speak to your primary care physician,” said Kinman.